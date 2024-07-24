EU consultations on halted oil supplies via Ukraine not giving result — source

BRUSSELS, July 24. /TASS/. EU diplomats did not reach practical agreements during consultations on halted oil supplies via Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

"Consultations in the Trade Policy Committee took place in Brussels. It is early to speak about practical results. The European Commission requested further information. Consultations will continue next week," the source said.

Hungary continues insisting that Ukraine breached provisions of the agreement on association with the EU, the source noted. The European Commission is going to study it.

The European Commission denied the Hungary’s demand to respond to blocking of oil supplies by Ukraine within three days, Reuters said, citing European Commission’s spokesperson Olof Gill.

Ukraine halted transit of oil of Russian oil producer Lukoil via its territory to Hungary and Slovakia due to inclusion of the company into the black list. Russian oil is supplied to these countries over the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukraine.