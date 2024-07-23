En+ interested in constructing energy projects in Mongolia

IRKUTSK, July 23. /TASS/. En+ is interested in implementing energy projects in Mongolia and is considering wind power plants in particular, as well as modernization of thermal power plants, and construction of hydroelectric power plants, according to the company's deputy general director Ilya Brilliantov.

"Of course we are considering energy-related projects. Potentially, wind power may be interesting, modernization of existing thermal power plants. As for the construction of hydroelectric power plants, if they decide that it is necessary, we have the expertise. We know how to build them, how to operate them, how to maintain them. And most importantly, we know possible risks," he said.

En+ is a vertically integrated aluminum and power producer. It combines power plants with a capacity of 19.4 GW and aluminum production with a capacity of 4.2 mln tons per year (through a controlling stake in Rusal). The main shareholders of En+ are Oleg Deripaska's investment company B-Finance with a share of 44.95% (of which voting rights are limited to 35%), trader Glencore (10.55%), and 21.37% of the shares are privately owned.