MMK invests $584.29 mln in reducing air emissions since 2017

CHELYABINSK, June 5. /TASS/. Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK, Chelyabinsk region) from 2017 to 2023 invested 52.5 bln rubles ($584.29 mln) in the implementation of measures to reduce emissions of pollutants into the air, according to the company’s press center.

"In the period from 2017 to 2023, the plant invested 52.5 bln rubles in the implementation of measures to reduce emissions of pollutants into the air. MMK’s emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere during this period decreased by 32,500 tons, or 16%," the statement said.

According to the press center, the clearest indicator of assessing the environmental safety of production is specific emissions, which in 2023 decreased to a minimum level and reached 13.2 kg per ton of steel, which is 17% less than in 2017.