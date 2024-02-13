India continues to be interested in Sakhalin-2 project — official

NEW DELHI, February 13. /TASS/. Indian authorities maintain the interest in participating in the Sakhalin-2 and other oil and gas projects and are open for discussions, Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Pankaj Jain told TASS.

"Sakhalin-2 was on our regard in the past. We have looked at Sakhalin-2, we have interest. It’s just that the terms on which the project was offered to us <…> we wanted different terms. So we couldn’t agree on the terms. So that is why it didn’t work out," Jain said.

"We continue to look at opportunities to invest in Russia in terms of oil and gas assets. We’re always open for discussion and participation. In Sakhalin 2, [in] any other project wherever such terms work out for us," he stressed.