Novatek can start gas shipments from Arctic LNG 2 in February 2024 — Novak

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. Gas producer Novatek can start shipping the first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic LNG 2 project in February 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"According to information given to us by the company, this will be probably in the month of February," Novak said.

Arctic LNG 2 project participants are Russia’s Novatek (60%), TotalEnergies (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC (10%), and Japan Arctic LNG (10%). The project stipulates construction of three process trains to produce liquefied natural gas and stable gas condensate.