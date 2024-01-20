Russian LNG exports to China rise by 23% in 2023 — Chinese customs

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. Russia exported eight mln metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China in 2023, a 23% rise from 2023, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.

Russia was in the top three major LNG suppliers to China after Australia (24.2 mln tons) and Qatar (16.7 mln tons).

While addressing the 20th meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation in December 2023, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang highlighted Beijing’s readiness to boost energy trade with Moscow. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in turn, said that energy cooperation between the two countries had reached the highest level ever.