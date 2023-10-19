Kazakhstan does not ban export to Russia due to sanctions — Ministry

ASTANA, October 19. /TASS/. Authorities of Kazakhstan have not set bans on exports of any goods to Russia in connection with anti-Russian sanctions, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration said.

"Concerning information circulated in mass media about the ban to sell 106 kinds of goods to Russia due to sanctions, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan officially announces that it is not correct. Trade relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are regulated in full compliance with provisions of the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union. No bans on exports of any goods to Russia in connection with anti-Russian sanctions were established," the ministry noted.

Trade in the so-called dual-use goods subjected to export control is carried in accordance with international obligations of Kazakhstan, the press service informed. "In accordance with the laws of Kazakhstan, an appropriate license should be obtained for exports, imports and transit relatively to such goods. The export control system is a special sphere of the commercial policy that implies receipt of permits needed for import, export and transit of dual-use goods. Export control is assigned to the national competence, which is also provided for in the EAEU Agreement," it added.

106 kinds of goods mentioned earlier by Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev are in the list of dual-use goods, the press service informed. Export control of such goods is exercised for more than twenty years in line with international export control regimes, the ministry added.

Kazakhstan stopped supplies of 106 product descriptions to Russia in connection with anti-Russian sanctions, Vice-Minister Kairat Torebayev said, cited by the zakon.kz news outlet. Drones, specialized electronics, and chips were mentioned among such goods.