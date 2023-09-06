Alrosa-Gas to build gas treatment unit for thermal power plant

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Alrosa-Gas, an affiliate of the Russian diamond miner Alrosa, will construct a gas treatment unit at the Srednebotuobinskoe oil and gas condensate field to supply gas for the Novolenskaya Thermal Power Plant (TPP), the company said.

Investments in the project total over 18 bln rubles ($184.1 mln), Alrosa said. "The designed gas treatment unit will be located 5.5 km eastward of Tas-Yuryakh settlement in the Mirninsky District of Yakutia. Its construction will begin in 2024. Commissioning is scheduled to 2027. The unit capacity will be 4 mln cubic meters per day," the company said.

A 200-km long gas pipeline will connect the gas treatment unit with the 550 MW Novolenskaya Thermal Power Plant to be build in Yakutia by Inter RAO Group.