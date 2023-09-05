Gas hub in Turkey to ensure energy supplies, pricing — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, September 5. /TASS/. The gas hub that is being created on the territory of Turkey will ensure supplies of energy and deal with its price formation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters as he returned from Sochi where the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were held on September 4.

"The energy center being created in Turkey will ensure progress on issues of both energy supplies and price formation. We said that we will turn our country into an energy center, for which we are creating necessary infrastructure and physical capacities," TRT TV channel quoted Erdogan as saying.

The plan is to create a gas hub in the area of Thrace in Turkey’s European part.

The center in Turkey should be meant not only for natural gas, but also for energy and mineral resources, Erdogan noted. "We would like to turn our country into a center outside Thrace. We intend to set up a center, to which all that have anything to do with natural gas, energy, the mining industry, may turn," the Turkish president said.

Turkey and Russia implement various projects on supply through its territory of energy resources to Europe and to global markets, Erdogan added. "We consider energy sector from various positions at the talks with respected [Vladimir] Putin. We will implement various projects on supply through our territory of energy resources to Europe and to global markets," he said, adding that Ankara plans to continue building its relations with Moscow in the energy sector based on the mutually beneficial basis.