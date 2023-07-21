Russia developing new routes after grain deal end — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia is developing new routes for grain supplies to African nations after termination of the grain deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a briefing on Friday.

"As regards routes, this is largely a logistical and technical issue. It will be considered; it is already being deliberated," the Russian diplomat said.

Two gratis deliveries of Russian fertilizers for African countries "also took a lot of time for endorsement and coordination but were completed nevertheless," Vershinin added.

"Concerning the access to African nations, we have very serious contacts with African states in terms of supplies of Russian cargo, including Russian grain," he noted.