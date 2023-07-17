Danone studying decision of Russian authorities on business stake transfer

PARIS, July 17. /TASS/. Danone is currently investigating the situation with the decision of Russian authorities to transfer the stake of foreign owners in the Russian entity of the company for the temporary administration by the Russian State Property Management Agency, the French dairy producer said on its website on Monday.

"Danone has taken note of the decision of the Russian authorities aiming at placing Danone Russia under temporary external administration of the Russian authorities. Danone is currently investigating the situation," the company said.

"Danone is preparing to take all necessary measures to protect its rights as shareholder of Danone Russia, and the continuity of the operations of the business in the interest of all stakeholders, in particular its employees," it added.

On October 14, 2022, Danone announced the decision to initiate the process of handing over the actual control over its dairy and vegetable product business in Russia.