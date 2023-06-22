Thailand ready to negotiate free trade agreement with the EAEU — MFA

BANGKOK, June 22. /TASS/. Thailand is ready to start negotiations on concluding a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the kingdom announced this on Thursday following the meeting of the Ambassador of Belarus to Thailand Vladimir Borovikov with Ms. Busadee Santipitaks, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

"Both sides discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interests, particularly trade, investment, and tourism. The Thai side also expressed readiness to start negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and wished to seek Belarus’s support on this matter," the statement says.

The Belarusian Ambassador also met with Mr. Asi Mamanee, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs. They discussed establishing a Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Thailand and Belarus and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced support for the concept of the Greater Eurasian Partnership. Among the specific steps to implement this concept, he singled out the integration of the EAEU development plans and China’s Belt and Road initiative, the expansion of interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with the involvement of observers and partners, the strengthening of Russia's strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Nations Asia (ASEAN), as well as the establishment of working contacts between the executive structures of the EAEU, SCO and ASEAN.