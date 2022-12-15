iFly delays flights to Egypt until December 16 to meet Russian agency’s requirements

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The iFly airline, whose flights were delayed at Vnukovo Airport, has moved them to December 16 to meet the requirements of Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport after changing the flight path to fly over Syria, the airline told TASS on Thursday.

The air transport agency earlier recommended that the carrier provides its passengers with seats onboard the aircraft of other airlines, after its flights to Egypt were delayed because Jordan refused to allow iFly planes to enter its airspace. iFly tried to arrange for a detour over Syria. The air transport agency said the company hadn’t complied with all the requirements to fly over that country. The company said it submitted a request to fly over Syria on December 12, and the flight plan was first approved but then denied without an explanation.

The air transport agency published a statement on its website on December 15 that listed additional requirements for iFly to study ICAO recommendations for flights to Egypt that transit the Syrian airspace.

"As of this moment, the airline is preparing the required documents in order to meet the agency’s requirements related to flight security. As the flight plans for the proposed flights have been voided by the agency, the delayed flights are moved back to December 16," the airline said.