Russia’s Radar MMS supplied weather station to customer — Executive Director

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 21. /TASS/. Radar MMS has supplied a marine weather station to determine the weather during sea voyages to a customer, the Executive Director of the Russian company told TASS at the Army-2022 Forum.

"Our company is developing systems enabling to gather and transmit information to a dispatching center from data buoys and weather stations about the weather to be expected by a ship driver and safety in a certain point: wave height, flow direction, and ice situation," Ivan Antsev said.

Developed systems comprise radars presented at the Army-2022 Forum, the top manager said. They support monitoring of the ice situation required for the Northern Sea Route and northern rivers. "We are also supplying such systems to the customer," Antsev added.