Trade and economic ties between Spain and Russia are diverse, Ambassador says

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Trade and economic ties between Russia and Spain are an example of diversified cooperation, Ambassador of Spain to Russia Marcos Gomez Martinez told TASS at Prodexpo-2022 international exhibition.

"The counselor [of the Spanish Embassy in Russia] and I have just visited today the workshop of [the Spanish railcar construction company] Talgo here, at the Kievsky railway terminal, where it is dealing with aftersale service of trains used on Russian railways. Yes, we are supplying foods, wines, olive oil but cooperation in the sphere of technology and industrial production is also the case in point. Actually, the industrial equipment industry takes the lead by the volume of export from Spain to Russia," the Ambassador said.

Spanish companies dealing with the production of auto parts also have a wide presence in Russia, the diplomat said. "In broad terms, as you see, this is diversified cooperation evolving in many spheres: in more traditional ones and in the advance technologies sphere. And we hope we will be able to continue strengthening it," he added.