Russian coal supplies to Northern China down 40% YTD — Consulate General

BEIJING, September 30. /TASS/. Import of Russian coal to the China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang bordering on Russia dropped by 40%, Russian Consul General in Harbin Vladimir Oschepkov told TASS on Thursday.

"The demand for coal from our country in Heilongjiang has remained stable in recent years. However, according to Harbin customs data, its supplies to the province over the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing plummeted by almost 40%," the diplomat said.

"One of the reasons is difficulties with coal transshipment on the border because of toughened sanitary-epidemic checks and the shortage of the rolling stock with railway companies occurred from the year start," he noted. The consulate is in dialog with relevant Chinese authorities on trade and economic cooperation, including coal supplies, the diplomat added.