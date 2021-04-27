Apple to appeal against regulator’s over $12 mln fine

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Apple disagrees with the decision of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) to fine the company over $12 mln and will continue appealing against it in due course, the company’s press service told TASS in a comment.

"Apple pays respect to the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia but disagrees with the decision taken and will continue appealing against it in due course," the company says.

Apple said it worked with Kaspersky Lab to help them in aligning their app with App Store Rules. The developer currently has 13 apps in App Store.

FAS imposed a turnover-based fine on Apple in the amount of over $12 mln for the abuse of the dominant position on the mobile apps market, the regulator said earlier today.

In August 2020, FAS completed trial of the case against Apple Inc. upon the application of Kaspersky Lab. It was ascertained that Apple abused the dominant position on the market of distributing mobile apps based on iOS operating system. According to FAS, Apple's actions entailed provision of competitive advantages to their products and concurrent worsening of terms for distribution of competing parental control apps.

The regulator instructed Apple to cure the violation. "Performance of instruction of the antimonopoly authority is currently suspended because of the court trial," FAS said.