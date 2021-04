Apple’s App Store to hike prices in Russia, five other countries

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) imposed a turnover-based fine on Apple in the amount of over $12 mln for the abuse of the dominating position on the mobile apps market, the regulator said on Tuesday.

"On April 26, 2021, FAS of Russia imposed the turnover-based fine on Apple Inc. amounting to over 906 mln rubles (over $12 mln) for violation of antimonopoly laws," the regulator noted.