Apple’s App Store to hike prices in Russia, five other countries

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Apple will soon raise prices in the App Store in six countries, including Russia, due to currency appreciation and higher taxes, according to the company's website.

The changes will affect 6 countries: Russia, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, and South Africa, and will affect both the price of applications themselves and purchases within them. The price for auto-renewing subscriptions will remain the same.

The company did not specify when exactly the changes will take place.