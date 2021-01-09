Russian government provided $8.12 mln of support to SMEs - PM

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Russian government provided support to small and medium-sized businesses in the amount of about 600 bln rubles ($8.12 mln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said opening a meeting with President of Opora Russia association Alexander Kalinin.

"In total, there were more than 4.5 mln instances of state support for the two years worth about 600 bln rubles," Prime Minister said. "We will support and make the most necessary decisions so that entrepreneurs feel comfortable and confident and continue to create new jobs," Mishustin added.

"A number of important measures that were taken with the support of the president and with proposals from Opora Russia, among others, had a significant impact on the preservation of employment, development of entrepreneurship even in this difficult time," Mishustin said.