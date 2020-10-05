Singapore Airlines has no plans to resume flights to Moscow til years' end

SINGAPORE, 5 October. / TASS /. Singapore Airlines will resume and increase the frequency of flights on a number of destinations by the end of the year, however, flights to Moscow will not be restored yet, according to the air carrier's time table published on Sunday evening.

"It is expected that by the end of the year the company will bring the volume of flights to 15% of the usual," the statement said. In particular, flights will be carried out to Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Milan, Paris, Frankfurt. In addition, flights to Asian destinations will increase -to Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong and a number of other cities.

The air carrier representatives also predict that by March 2021, the end of the fiscal year, the volume of passenger traffic will be about 50% of normal indicators. The direct flights to Moscow, which operated five times a week, were suspended by the company starting March 23, 2020. At the end of July, Singapore Airlines announced a record quarterly loss that exceeded 1.1 bln Singapore dollars ($ 799 million). Last month, the company's management announced an impending cut of approximately 4,300 positions, which will affect at least 2,400 employees working both in Singapore and abroad.