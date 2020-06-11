Russian Supreme Court tests blockchain technology for online vote for first time

"The latest plenary session could without exaggeration be considered symbolic for the entire judiciary system," the press service said.

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian Supreme Court applied the blockchain technology for the first time during the remote plenary session, the Court press service told TASS.

The session, just like two previous ones, took place in the online conference format. However, the participants used the Kaspersky Lab’s Polys online voting system, deployed on cloud storage provided by Russian IT company Softline, to register their decisions on the reviewed cases.

"This voting system is based on the blockchain technology and uses the transparent data encryption feature," the press service said.

Its first use received positive assessment from the Supreme Court leadership and lawyers taking part in the plenary session. As a result, the system was recommended for use during the plenary session of the Council of Judges of the Russian Federation in July this year, which aims to involve the maximum number of Russian judges via the remote format.

During its latest session, the Supreme Court plenum recognized five rulings, including the ones regarding application of clauses of the Civil Code of Russia regarding termination of obligations and amendment of a number of the plenum’s rulings on criminal cases, including application of arrests and criminal prosecution of businesspersons.