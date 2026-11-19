MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the state tech corporation Rostec, has delivered a batch of fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets to the Russian Defense Ministry, Rostec press service reported.

"The United Aircraft Corporation has delivered a batch of new Su-57 multi-role fighter jets to the Russian Aerospace Forces," the press service said.

The corporation pointed out that the fifth-generation fighters have undergone a full cycle of factory testing. The Russian Defense Ministry’s pilots put the aircraft through various operational modes and then flew them to their base airfield.

"The Su-57 is our flagship aircraft in the operational-tactical aviation fleet. To date, it is the most battle-tested fifth-generation fighter in real combat conditions. It can carry the most advanced weapons, including stealth cruise missiles. The aircraft transferred to the troops are equipped with modernized onboard systems and weaponry, making them even more dangerous to the enemy. The Su-57 is in high demand among the troops, so our aircraft manufacturers are not slowing down production, and new batches of aircraft are already being manufactured," Rostec stated.

The press service cited a Su-57 pilot, who noted that Russian Aerospace Forces crews have completed acceptance testing of the newest fighters. "The aircraft has already demonstrated its effectiveness during the special military operation. The new technical configuration will help broaden the range of missions for which this type of aircraft is deployed. The advanced capabilities incorporated into the aircraft’s weapons system allow for the use of new types of airborne weapons," the pilot emphasized.