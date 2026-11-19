MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The combat crew of the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Kasatonov rehearsed a high-precision missile strike against maritime targets, the Northern Fleet’s press service reported.

"Under the exercise scenario, the crew of the Admiral Kasatonov frigate practiced procedures for carrying out a missile strike with high-precision missiles against sea targets simulating an enemy naval group positioned more than 300 km away. The ship’s combat crews also trained in tracking simulated aerial targets and engaging them with artillery weapons," the press service said.

It added that the training and combat tasks were performed through computer simulation using the control systems for radio-technical, missile, and artillery weapons.

The fleet said that the training exercise on the use of missile and artillery weapons was held aboard the task force’s missile ships. The exercise aimed to ensure the combat readiness of the ships’ artillery, anti-aircraft missile systems, and electronic warfare equipment, while evaluating the professional training levels of the combat crews in the missile, artillery, and electronic warfare units.

The missile ships making up the task force - the frigates Admiral Gorshkov, Admiral Kasatonov, and Admiral Golovko - which is presently deployed on a long-distance mission, are equipped with modern artillery and high-precision, long-range missile systems. They can effectively strike air, surface, and ground targets, delivering accurate and powerful attacks against any enemy targets at sea and on land.