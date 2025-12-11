New Svarog-17 mining drone to be tested in January — Frobotics

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Svarog-17 drone for carrying TM-62 mines at a range of 20 km will be tested in the zone of the special military operation in January 2026, a spokesman for the Frobotics Advanced Engineering Center told TASS.

"The Svarog-17 drone is being developed in response to a request from Russian troops that need to lay mines behind enemy lines. The drone will be capable of laying TM-62 mines at a range of 20 km. The drone is equipped with a more powerful engine-propeller unit and new-generation batteries, which will allow the drone, weighing approximately 10 kg, to operate over long distances. Testing of the new device in the special military operation zone has been scheduled to start in January," the company official added.

According to Frobotics, the Svarog-17 field testing is currently underway.