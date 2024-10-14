Chinese military simulates precision strikes on Taiwan

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan, testing its ability to deliver precision strikes on the island, the PLA Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.

"On October 14, the PLA is conducting drills to blockade key ports, establish regional control and carry out strikes on maritime and ground targets north and south of Taiwan Island," the statement reads. "The PLA is testing its ability to coordinate activities in various fields, ensuring comprehensive confrontation and conducting precision strikes on key targets," the document adds.

Taiwanese administration head Lai Ching-te said on October 10 that Taipei remains committed to keeping the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The island will defend its "state sovereignty," he said. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that Taiwan was a part of China, and would never be an independent country.