Belarusian, Russian defense ministers discuss military-political agenda

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov discussed the current military-political situation on the sidelines of the Army 2024 Forum, the republic's Defense Ministry reported.

"After the opening ceremony of the Army 2024 Forum, Belarusian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin met with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. The ministers discussed the current military and political situation," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, Khrenin discussed prospects for military-technical cooperation with Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev. In addition, the parties refined the terms for the delivery of military goods.

Also at the forum, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus Dmitry Pantus met with CEO of the Russian National Aviation Service Company (NASK) Alexey Aleshin. "The meeting worked out an algorithm for further interaction of Belarusian aircraft repair organizations with NASK, including for the benefit of third countries," the State Military Industrial Committee reported.

Earlier, the press service of the Almaz-Antey Air Defense Concern told TASS about plans to sign three contracts with the Belarusian Defense Ministry and the country's industrial enterprise at the Army 2024 Forum. The contracts signed by the parties in August 2023 are being executed according to the schedule, with two of the them already fulfilled.

Official delegations from 83 states are taking part in the forum, which runs on August 12-14 at the Patriot exhibition center. There are 39 delegations headed by heads of defense agencies and chiefs of general staff. Belarus, Iran, India, and China have set up national expositions and individual booths. The participants will see samples of weapons and military equipment. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.