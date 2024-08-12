Sevmash forms Russia's new generation nuclear submarine fleet — CEO

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Northern Engineering Enterprise (Sevmash, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is forming Russia's new-generation nuclear submarine fleet under the adopted government decisions, CEO Mikhail Budnichenko has told TASS in an interview.

"We deliver two or three ships each year. Thanks to the support of the country's leadership and governmental decisions on the construction of nuclear-powered ships, a new generation submarine fleet is taking shape. Our ships have no equals in the world in terms of tactical and technical characteristics," Budnichenko said.

He recalled the recent transatlantic voyage of the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, which arrived in the port of the Cuban capital Havana as part of a group of Northern Fleet ships after the completion of exercises in the Atlantic.

"The eyes of the whole world were riveted to this event. I reckon that the Kazan nuclear submarine has once again confirmed that the ships of this series boast fundamentally new qualities. This is a long stride into the future, the future of the ships of the 21st century. They have increased stealth, maneuverability and other features," he said.