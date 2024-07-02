Iran sees no obstacles to military-technical cooperation with Russia

LONDON, July 2. /TASS/. Military-technical cooperation between Iran and Russia continues unhindered, Kamal Kharrazi, foreign affairs adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in an interview with the Financial Times.

He noted that there was "no obstacle between Iran and Russia for arms deals," adding that Tehran was in negotiations to buy Russian fighter jets.

"We are due to sign a comprehensive strategic agreement with them in the near future," Kharrazi added.

He also refuted repeated accusations of Iran selling drones to Russia, stressing that they were false.

On June 27, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov said that the Russia-Iran comprehensive cooperation treaty is in its final stages, with only technicalities still to be worked out. According to him, the final signing of this agreement will occur under the new Iranian government following the presidential election.

Last November, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister General Mahdi Farahi confirmed the purchase of Russian Mi-28 helicopters, Su-35 fighters and Yak-130 trainers and said that the process was ongoing.