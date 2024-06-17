Rosoboronexport to display unmanned boats at Navy salon

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport will for the first time display the Visir, Orkan and BEK-1000 unmanned boats and MMT-300 autonomous unmanned craft at Navy salon in Kronshtadt.

"We offer to foreign partners cooperation in building netcentric systems with integrated unmanned boats and autonomous unmanned craft and in introducing the concept of over-the-horizon operations with the use of Russian robotic complexes," CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

The trend to use unmanned technologies in military and counterterrorist operations has spread to sea surface and underwater habitat. Russian enterprises have created a line of modern unmanned boats capable of carrying various payloads, he added.