MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out a high-precision strike on a Ukrainian command center in the city of Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk) on July 28, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

