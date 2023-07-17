Attempted incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs, crossing of Dnieper thwarted in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, July 17. /TASS/. Russian forces have intercepted an infiltration attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the vicinity of Veliky Island and two attempts by Ukrainian troops to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region over the past 24 hours, a spokesman for the region’s emergency services told reporters.

"An infiltration attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group near Veliky Island was thwarted, one boat, three militants were eliminated. <…> Two attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to cross the Dnieper River in the vicinity of the Sadovoye and Antonovka population centers were intercepted, three boats and 14 militants were eliminated by fire strikes," he said.

According to the official, Russian forces have also eliminated a Ukrainian Verba multiple-launch rocket system on the Dnieper’s right bank in the vicinity of the Ponyatovka population center and two 120mm mortars, their crews and ammunition near the Pridneprovskoye and Dneprovskoye population centers.

A Msta-B howitzer was eliminated in the island zone near Kizomys and a Ukrainian army position as well as a command post vehicle were wiped out in the vicinity of Dudchany in the Kakhovka area.