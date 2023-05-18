Russia features upgraded Scorpion surveillance system at MILEX arms show

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. The Russian firm Stilsoft represented by the state arms seller Rosoboronexport at the MILEX 2023 international arms show in Minsk demonstrated an upgraded version of the Scorpion mobile surveillance system, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"This is a long-range thermal imaging surveillance system to protect large open spaces and extended perimeters," a company representative told TASS at the Rosoboronexport display stand.

"It is used in the interests of security agencies. One system can cover an area of up to 20 km. It features a daytime camera covering a distance of 10 km and a thermal imager with a range of 7.5 km. The rotating platform ensures 360-degree surveillance," he said.

The system is mounted on a cross country vehicle and is employed by army reconnaissance squads and other agencies. In its travel position, the system looks like an ordinary vehicle. The Scorpion can transmit data to a range of 30 km or three times the distance capacity of its predecessor. Another innovation is a thermal imaging driving system. The inbuilt thermal imagers in the vehicle’s front part transmit images to the screen of an operator who can drive the vehicle in complete darkness without lights. The company’s representative specified that the innovations were made to meet the requirements of army reconnaissance.

Stilsoft is the Russian company engaged in developing and producing various types of integrated security systems, special equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition to the Scorpion, the company demonstrated the Avanpost autonomous technical surveillance post, the Murom autonomous mobile video and thermal imaging surveillance vehicle and other products at the MILEX 2023 international arms show.

The MILEX 2023 international armaments and military equipment exhibition is running in Minsk on May 17-20. The single Russian exposition organized by Rosoboronexport features over 150 military products.