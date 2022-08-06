Ukrainian MLRS platoon eliminated in Kharkov Region — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces eliminated a Ukrainian platoon of multiple rocket launchers equipped with Olkha and US-made HIMARS systems in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Saturday.

"A Ukrainian platoon of multiple rocket launchers equipped with Olkha and US-made HIMARS systems was destroyed near the Pyatigorskoye settlement in the Kharkov Region," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, the firing positions of five MLRS Grad platoons, three platoons operating Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, a platoon operating Giatsint-B guns and four platoons operating D-30 howitzers were suppressed near Avdeyevka, Soledar, Seversk, Serebryanka, Artyomovsk, Novgorodskoye, Georgiyevka, Velikaya Novosyolka and Shnurki in the Donetsk People’s Republic and near Kalinovka and Dobroye in the Nikolaev Region.