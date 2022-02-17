Syrians rally against lawlessness of US-controlled groups

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Residents of Syria's Deir-ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah governorates have rallied to protest against acts of lawlessness committed by US-controlled groups, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

"In the towns of El Bsera (Deir-ez-Zor governorate) and Jisr al-Shaddadin (Al-Hasakah governorate), local population rallied against lawlessness on the part of military structures of the so-called autonomous administration of north and east Syria, and against attempts to forcefully recruit young people to the US-supported units of the Syrian Democratic Forces," he said.

According to the Russian military official, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria continues to receive information about unlawful acts, committed by US-controlled groups in eastern parts of Syria.