Russia's defense industry

Kalashnikov gunmaker follows through on AK-12 delivery commitment to Russian troops

In 2021, the manufacturer rolled out tens of thousands advanced AK-12 assault rifles under the defense procurement plan, the press office of the company informed

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has fulfilled the 2021 defense procurement plan for the delivery of the latest AK-12 assault rifles to Russia’s troops, the Kalashnikov press office reported on Monday.

"The Kalashnikov Group has timely fulfilled its commitments to the Defense Ministry of Russia for the production and delivery of AK-12 assault rifles in 2021," the press office said in a statement.

"This work was carried out under a long-term delivery contract of AK-12 assault rifles signed at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum. The efficiently-organized processes, the team’s smoothly-coordinated work and high responsibility displayed by the company’s staff have helped carry out the defense procurement plan in full and with proper quality," the statement says.

In 2021, the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer rolled out tens of thousands advanced AK-12 assault rifles under the defense procurement plan, the press office said.

The timely fulfilment of the delivery contract of the AK-12 assault rifles to Russia’s Defense Ministry is a top company priority, Kalashnikov Group CEO Vladimir Lepin stressed. "This is why, despite the persisting restrictions due to the uneasy epidemiological situation, it was especially important to keep the efficiency and the high pace of work," the press office quoted the chief executive as saying.

The Kalashnikov Group is Russia’s largest small arms manufacturer.

Tags
KalashnikovRussian defense industry
Senate speaker assures Russia's border effectively protected
Russia has the right to deploy its troops and conduct military drills wherever it chooses on its soil in order to appropriately respond to the emerging challenges, Valentina Matviyenko pointed out
Read more
Chechen leader Kadyrov: Putin to prevent Western military bases' deployment in Ukraine
Chechnya is ready to act as infantry force to be deployed anywhere and accomplish orders without any problems, he noted
Read more
Hainan hosts shared farms conference
The event focused on the construction, furnishing and efficient operation of buildings in the countryside
Read more
Russia hopes Nord Stream 2 certification will be completed by mid-2022
The launch of the gas pipeline could help reduce gas prices for European consumers, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted
Read more
Kremlin spokesman castigates 'cowboy-style' language of US diplomats
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russian diplomats, "who are diplomats of the old classical school" will have to engage in "a very difficult conversation"
Read more
Deals at Hainan agricultural commodities event broke record, reaching $8.49 billion
The weight of products sold amounted to 6.5 million tons, an increase of 3.5% compared to a similar campaign held in December 2020
Read more
Soviet Union could have survived as Union of Sovereign States — Gorbachev
The Soviet Union's first president believes that the Soviet authorities had underestimated the scale of inter-ethnic problems in the Soviet Union and the need for reforming the country
Read more
Hainan's Haikou to increase measures to establish financial center
The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) will be a key milestone in the creation of the Hainan Free Trade Port
Read more
Chinese paratroopers hold drills on China's Hainan Island
The exercises are aimed at improving the joint combat readiness of troops in maritime amphibious operations on the islands, the Global Times noted
Read more
Diplomat refutes claims that NATO non-expansion won't be discussed at talks
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Russia and the US on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states
Read more
Shipment of Russian anti-tank missiles arrive in Serbia — report
Earlier, the Serbian president said that deliveries of the missiles from Russia to Serbia would significantly strengthen the combat capability of its ground force
Read more
Press review: Russia cracks down on Google and Iran, Israel threaten to hit nuke sites
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 27th
Read more
Russia has military edge over Ukraine in Sea of Azov, says Kiev top diplomat
According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, "of course, Russia dictates the situation in the Azov and basically uses it as a war theater"
Read more
US call to hold dialogue with rebels, sanctions unacceptable for Ethiopia — ambassador
Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau also commented on possible sanctions on the part of the US due to possible human rights violations by the parties to the conflict
Read more
Russia not bluffing on security proposals, going to explain this to West — senior diplomat
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on legally-binding security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO
Read more
Moscow would like to receive reply on security proposals as soon as possible, says Kremlin
No deadlines can be here, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Reports that EU demands Russia pay €290 bln are untrue — ministry
According to the ministry, WTO rules do not provide for the payment of any compensations
Read more
Press review: Putin gets tough on NATO and Congress dismayed with Biden's Syria policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 24th
Read more
Moscow is weighing time, format, delegates for Russia-NATO Council talks — diplomat
Moscow believes it's essential that top military commanders take part in the NATO-Russia Council "because the matter is about military security issues", Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Putin lauds successful test-launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missile
"This is a big event in the country's life and a considerable step towards enhancing Russia's security and its defense capability," the Russian leader said
Read more
Turkish top diplomat points to 'dangerous level' of tensions between NATO, Russia
"Turkey will not disregard its close ties with Ukraine simply because of its extensive relationship with Russia," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said
Read more
Vucic says Kornet anti-tank missile systems better than Javelins
"I am very glad they have been supplied", Serbian President said
Read more
Nearly 670,000 foreigners gain Russian citizenship since early 2021
It is almost 105,000 more than the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs
Read more
Russian troops to start getting first Gibka-S VSHORAD in 2022
During trials in late 2019, the system proved its effectiveness against aerial targets while moving at the speed of up to 30 kmph
Read more
Russian fighter aviation holds drills in skies over Armenia
The military pilots operated in air pairs to perform simple and complex aerobatic maneuvers in the mountains in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Media: Hainan develops new individual car tourism routes
The dynamic development of transport networks has led to the creation of routes suitable for romantic tours, red tourism, surfing, and even ethnic tourism, according to the Sanya Daily
Read more
Hainan Fashion Week: Chinese designers present their Spring/Summer collections
The fashion show was held on the beach of a Hainan resort
Read more
Reverse gas supplies from Germany to Poland via Yamal-Europe continue for third day
Since December 20, Gazprom has not booked the capacities to pump gas via this pipeline
Read more
NATO invites Russia to call Russia-NATO Council meeting on January 12
Moscow has received NATO's proposal to call a Russia-NATO Council meeting on January 12, 2022 and is considering it
Read more
NATO chief likely to convene meeting of NATO-Russia Council on January 12
The source noted that NATO was in talks with Russia on this issue
Read more
Mali debunks Europe's, Canada's accusations of Russian PMC deployment
According to the statement, the government of the Republic of Mali "officially rejects these groundless accusations and demands proof from independent sources"
Read more
Russia never attacked anyone first, Kremlin says
Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often
Read more
Ukrainian court rules to detain former President Poroshenko — report
The detention would be on suspicion of treason in a case pursued by Ukraine's National Bureau of Investigations
Read more
'Beyond absurdity': Diplomat slams US claims about Russia's import substitution
On Tuesday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the United States intends to use the WTO to hold Russia accountable for its alleged trade activities
Read more
Some Gazprom clients from Europe selected their contract volumes in 2021
They are no longer submitting applications for gas supplies, Gazprom Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said
Read more
Russia to pick from range of responses if US, NATO fail to guarantee its security — Putin
The president said Russia will seek to achieve a positive outcome in the talks on security guarantees
Read more
Gazprom slams 'groundless' EU accusations of insufficient gas supplies
According to Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov, Gazprom is ready to deliver some additional gas volumes under existing long-term contracts
Read more
Sweden increases combat readiness level amid situation in Ukraine
A special attention is being paid to the strategically important island of Gotland, located in the Baltic Sea
Read more
Hainan to invest about $1.5 billion into Yangpu Port infrastructure
The project envisions the construction of four new container berths with a capacity of up to 200 thousand tons and one berth with a capacity of up to 150 thousand tons
Read more
Those who do not let Nord Stream 2 operate are acting stupid, says Putin
The Russian president added that "deliveries of additional gas volumes to the European market would certainly lower the price on the exchange, on the spot market"
Read more
Demand for Russian goods abroad grows by 81% in December - Wildberries marketplace
According to the marketplace, the increase in demand was the highest for Russian-made jewelry, dishes and cutlery and hair accessories
Read more
MC-21 aircraft completes flight certification program — Industry and Trade Minister
The MC-21 is a narrow-body airliner
Read more
Russian society protected against Western 'gender obscurantism,' Putin asserts
"I adhere to that traditional approach that a woman is a woman and a man is a man, a mother is a mother, a father is a father," the Russian leader said
Read more
Putin says insulting Prophet Muhammad isn't artistic freedom
Putin also criticized posting photos of Nazis on websites such as the one titled the Immortal Regiment and dedicated to Russians that died in World War Two
Read more
MC-21 plane with Russian-made composite wing performs first flight
According to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, the share of composite materials in the MC-21 plane is about 40%, which is the record high for planes of this class
Read more
Peskov: Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now
Kremlin Spokesman said that the talks on NATO's security guarantees to be provided to Russia should be held first
Read more
'Deceitful': Russian diplomat not buying Kiev's claims to de-escalate tensions in Donbass
Maria Zakharova underscored that in recent days Ukrainian legislators passed an amendment to simplify the process for foreign military instructors to acquire Ukrainian citizenship
Read more
Generalissimus Suvorov Borey-A-class submarine to reinforce Russia's Pacific Fleet
Navy commander Nikolay Yevmenov underscored that Russia has not commissioned this many submarine cruisers since 1991
Read more
Collection inspired by Li ethnic motifs debuts at Hainan Fashion Week
Li are an indigenous people of Hainan Island who speak the language of the same name
Read more
Media: Hainan hosts international forum on industrial seed production
The event was attended by more than 20 academicians, as well as several hundred business representatives and industry experts
Read more
Russia, China jointly develop high-tech weapons — Putin
The Russian president described the cooperation between Russia and China as "an absolutely comprehensive partnership of strategic nature"
Read more