Kalashnikov gunmaker follows through on AK-12 delivery commitment to Russian troops

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has fulfilled the 2021 defense procurement plan for the delivery of the latest AK-12 assault rifles to Russia’s troops, the Kalashnikov press office reported on Monday.

"The Kalashnikov Group has timely fulfilled its commitments to the Defense Ministry of Russia for the production and delivery of AK-12 assault rifles in 2021," the press office said in a statement.

"This work was carried out under a long-term delivery contract of AK-12 assault rifles signed at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum. The efficiently-organized processes, the team’s smoothly-coordinated work and high responsibility displayed by the company’s staff have helped carry out the defense procurement plan in full and with proper quality," the statement says.

In 2021, the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer rolled out tens of thousands advanced AK-12 assault rifles under the defense procurement plan, the press office said.

The timely fulfilment of the delivery contract of the AK-12 assault rifles to Russia’s Defense Ministry is a top company priority, Kalashnikov Group CEO Vladimir Lepin stressed. "This is why, despite the persisting restrictions due to the uneasy epidemiological situation, it was especially important to keep the efficiency and the high pace of work," the press office quoted the chief executive as saying.

The Kalashnikov Group is Russia’s largest small arms manufacturer.