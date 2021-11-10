Moscow hopes Sudan is to ink agreement on Russian military base — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the new government of Sudan will approve an agreement on a Russian military base in the African country, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"The government has changed there [in Sudan], but a new parliament has not been formed yet," Bogdanov said. "This is why we hope that as soon as Sudan forms its new parliament, an agreement on the Russian military base will be considered and then approved."

It was reported in early December 2020 that Russia and Sudan had signed a deal on establishing a Russian naval logistics base in Sudan. The naval logistics base is designed for carrying out repairs, replenishing supplies and for the crewmembers of Russian naval ships to have a rest.

Under the document, the naval facility’s personnel should not exceed 300 people. Not more than four Russian naval ships may stay at the naval base at a time, the document stipulates.

Sudanese Chief of the General Staff Muhammad Othman al-Hussein said in an interview with the Blue Nile TV channel in June that Sudan was "in the process of revising the agreement signed between the former government of Sudan and Russia on the Russian military project on the coast of the Red Sea in Sudan."