Russia to modernize three early warning radars by 2028 — developer

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Three Voronezh-type radars of Russia’s missile attack early warning system will be modernized by 2028, the press service of the Russian-Belarusian Vympel joint stock company has told TASS.

"Three stations are to be modernized in the short-term perspective, in 2025-2028: the Voronezh-M station in Lekhtus (Leningrad Region in northwestern Russia), Voronezh-DM in Armavir (Central Russia) and Voronezh-M in Ussolye-Sibirskoye (Siberia’s Irkutsk Region)," the corporation said.

In accordance with the modernization plan, jamming resistance and power supply systems will be improved on a first-priority basis.

The early warning system stations obtain and provide data on missile launches and enemy missile trajectories to warn about nuclear strikes on objects of state and military control. They also provide data about objects in space. The current generation of Russia’s early warning system’s ground-based echelon is comprised primarily of Voronezh radars. The space-based echelon comprises four Tundra satellites.