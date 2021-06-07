Russia’s latest Bumerang combat vehicle can be controlled from mobile phone

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Bumerang armored personnel carrier can be controlled even from a mobile phone, CEO of Military Industrial Company Aleksandr Krasovitsky said in a live broadcast of RBC TV Channel on Monday.

"Today we can control the Bumerang even from a mobile phone. It can move backward, forward, rotate the turret and the barrel. We can see the fuel capacity and the oil temperature," the chief executive said.

The Bumerang is the most powerful armored personnel carrier in Russia today, he stressed.

"The potential, which our engineers have, allows creating civilian vehicles, including those with automatic control systems," Krasovitsky said.

The Bumerang is the latest standardized wheeled armored platform for multiservice forces developed by Military Industrial Company. The platform was used as the basis for developing the K-17 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle unveiled to the public at the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square in 2015, and also the K-16 armored personnel carrier.

The K-17 infantry fighting vehicle’s baseline version is outfitted with the Epokha combat module with a 30mm automatic gun and a coaxial 7.62mm machine-gun and the Kornet anti-tank missile system. The K-16 armored personnel carrier is armed with a combat module with a 12.7mm machine-gun.