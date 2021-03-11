Latest Terminator combat vehicles practice cohesion with tanks at Urals proving ground

YEKATERINBURG, March 11. /TASS/. The crews of the latest ‘Terminator’ tank support combat vehicles and upgraded T-72B3M main battle tanks practiced inter-operability at a proving ground near Chelyabinsk, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The exercise was held as part of an experiment to learn to operate the latest ‘Terminator’ tank support combat vehicles in combat formations of the Central Military District’s Guards armored division, the press office specified.

"The crews for the first time accomplished the tasks of supporting and covering tank crews in an offensive, operating in a single combat order. The firings were conducted from the tank support fighting vehicles’ entire armament that includes two 30mm 2A42 automatic guns, a 7.62mm Kalashnikov machine-gun, AG-17D automatic grenade launchers and Kornet anti-tank missile launchers," the press office said in a statement.

The operational evaluation of ‘Terminator’ tank support combat vehicles was inspected by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, the statement says.

The latest ‘Terminator’ tank support fighting vehicles arrived for the troops in December 2020.

The ‘Terminator’ is a multi-purpose heavily armored and armed tracked fire support fighting vehicle that features powerful armament, advanced fire control instruments and high maneuverability.

The ‘Terminator’ is capable of striking light armored targets, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, operate jointly with battlefield air defense systems to fight enemy helicopters and low-flying low-speed aircraft.