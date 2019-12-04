Long-term contract for upgraded Ka-52M helicopters can be awarded in 2020

- Russia, Egypt in talks on Ka-52 deliveries for Mistral helicopter carriers
- Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter may get new long-range missile
- Serial Mi-28NM, modernized Ka-52 helicopters unveiled at Army-2019
- Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 helicopter to get more capabilities to hit air and ground targets
- Russia’s Aerospace Force to get 30 more Ka-52 attack helicopters by 2022
- Russia to upgrade Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ attack helicopter considering Syrian experience
- Russian helicopter gunship Ka-52 to get longer range weapons
- Russian Ka-52 helicopter crew returns to Russia from Syria
- Ka-52 helicopter to be armed with new defense system
MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters holding expects to sign a large-scale long-term contract for supply of upgraded Ka-52M helicopters to Russian armed forces, chief executive of the company Andrei Boginsky told TASS on Wednesday.
"There is a new development work on the further upgrade, and we started performing it from this year. We hope we will achieve contracting the next year. We will endeavor from our side to make it like with Mi-28, so that we reach a long-term contract with upgraded Ka-52," the top manager said.
The Russian Defense Ministry awarded a contract for delivery of 96 Mi-28NM attack helicopters by 2027 in August 2019. Conclusion of a similar contract for Ka-52 will benefit the company and the Defense Ministry, Boginsky noted.