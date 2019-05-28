Russia’s Aerospace Force to get 30 more Ka-52 attack helicopters by 2022

ARSENYEV /Primorye Region/, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force will get additional 30 Kamov Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ combat helicopters by 2022, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.

The Russian defense official made this statement as he visited the Progress Aviation Enterprise, the producer of Ka-52 gunships.

"Today the factory is fulfilling a long-term contract for the delivery of Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopters. By 2022, we expect to get additional 30 helicopters, including eight rotorcraft by the end of this year," the deputy defense minister said.

The Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ reconnaissance/attack helicopter is designed to destroy tanks, armored and non-armored vehicles, manpower, rotorcraft and other enemy aircraft on the frontline and in the tactical depth, in any weather conditions and at any time.

The ‘Alligator’ is furnished with modern avionics while its coaxial rotor system and enhanced longitudinal control enable it to effectively maneuver and perform complex aerobatic operations.

Besides, the Ka-52 features the radio-electronic protection system and low signature devices that reduce, dissipate and distort the engines’ thermal trace. It also has active countermeasures capabilities.