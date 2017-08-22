Back to Main page
Ka-52 helicopter to be armed with new defense system

Military & Defense
August 22, 12:00 UTC+3 KUBINKA

The helicopter may be also equipped with new armaments

© Vitaliy Timkiv/TASS

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. The reconnaissance and attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator is to undergo upgrade to be equipped with a new defense system and, possibly, new armaments, the press-service of the holding company Helicopters of Russia (an affiliate of Rostec) said on Tuesday.

