Russian Defense Ministry to get 14 Ka-52 attack helicopters this year — deputy minister

ARSENYEV /Primorye Territory/, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will get 14 Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopters by the end of the year and 50 in total until 2020, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Saturday.

"This year, the state arms procurement program envisages the delivery of 14 Ka-52 helicopters. And 50 helicopters are to be delivered until 2020 in order to fulfill the current contract," Borisov said while visiting the Progress aviation plant.

The official visited the plant to see whether it was prepared to fulfill the new state arms procurement program for 2018-2025, recently submitted for approval to the Russian government.

The Ka-52 scout/attack helicopter (NATO classification: Hokum-B) is intended to destroy enemy equipment, including armored vehicles, manpower and low-speed air targets. The Ka-52’s armament comprises unguided rockets, guided missiles and a 30mm cannon. The Ka-52 can be used day or night in any weather conditions, including in hot climate areas, in high-altitude conditions and in the Arctic latitudes.