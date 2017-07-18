First three Ka-52 Alligator helicopters delivered to Egypt — source

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. First three Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and combat helicopters built at Progress Plant were accepted by Egypt, a source in the Russian defense industry told TASS on Tuesday. Egyptian pilots currently undergo helicopter training, the source said.

Ka-52 helicopters are built at Progress Plant in the Primorsk Region within the framework of 2015 year contract on delivery of 46 Alligators to Egypt.

The plant completed all the required activities for production expansion in 2016 in anticipation of forthcoming growth in its volumes, managing director of Progress Yuri Denisenko said earlier.

Russia also won the tender on delivery of Ka-52K ship-based helicopters for Egyptian Mistral class amphibious assault ships, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev said in June 2017.

Russia and Egypt will hold talks on deliveries of Ka-52K helicopters at MAKS 2017 airshow, Shugaev said earlier today.