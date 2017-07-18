Back to Main page
First three Ka-52 Alligator helicopters delivered to Egypt — source

Military & Defense
July 18, 18:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia also won the tender on delivery of Ka-52K ship-based helicopters for Egyptian Mistral class amphibious assault ships

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. First three Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and combat helicopters built at Progress Plant were accepted by Egypt, a source in the Russian defense industry told TASS on Tuesday. Egyptian pilots currently undergo helicopter training, the source said.

Ka-52 helicopters are built at Progress Plant in the Primorsk Region within the framework of 2015 year contract on delivery of 46 Alligators to Egypt.

