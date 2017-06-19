Russia wins contest for providing deck helicopters Ka-52K for Egypt

LE BOURGET, June 19. /TASS/. Russia has won a bidding contest for providing deck helicopters Ka-52K for the Egyptian amphibious assault ships Mistral, the head of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the media on Monday.

"We can say with satisfaction that Russia won the bidding contest," he said at the Le Bourget aerospace show on Monday.

"It is now important to agree the technical concept of the helicopter and the financial conditions. In other words, to do pre-contract work, which is rather tight. There is nothing surprising here, just as in our relations in general. The work is going on and the contact is quite remarkable and significant," Shugayev said.

Earlier, the director of the state corporation Rostech for international cooperation and regional policies, Viktor Kladov, told TASS the decision to sell Ka-52K to Egypt in principle have been made but the contract has not been concluded yet.

Ka-52K is a naval configuration of the Ka-52 helicopter gunship Alligator. It is meant for patrolling missions, fire support for amphibious operations and anti-amphibious defense. The deck configuration has several features that make it different from the basic one, such as the folding wing adjusted for carrying heavy weapons, and a folding airscrew. Also, it is equipped with a special device for rescuing those in distress at sea.