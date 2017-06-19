Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia wins contest for providing deck helicopters Ka-52K for Egypt

Military & Defense
June 19, 16:14 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

It is now important to agree the technical concept of the helicopter and the financial conditions, the head of the federal service for military-technical cooperation noted

Share
1 pages in this article
Ka-52K helicopter

Ka-52K helicopter

© Andrei Luzik/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS

LE BOURGET, June 19. /TASS/. Russia has won a bidding contest for providing deck helicopters Ka-52K for the Egyptian amphibious assault ships Mistral, the head of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the media on Monday.

Read also

Russian Defense Ministry to get 14 Ka-52 attack helicopters this year — deputy minister

Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting system

Production of Ka-52 helicopters to double to meet high export demand

Army's contract for Ka-52 'Alligator' helicopters to continue till 2020

Putin highlights Russia’s solid ties with Egypt

Russia to start deliveries of MiG-29 fighters to Egypt this year

"We can say with satisfaction that Russia won the bidding contest," he said at the Le Bourget aerospace show on Monday.

"It is now important to agree the technical concept of the helicopter and the financial conditions. In other words, to do pre-contract work, which is rather tight. There is nothing surprising here, just as in our relations in general. The work is going on and the contact is quite remarkable and significant," Shugayev said.

Earlier, the director of the state corporation Rostech for international cooperation and regional policies, Viktor Kladov, told TASS the decision to sell Ka-52K to Egypt in principle have been made but the contract has not been concluded yet.

Ka-52K is a naval configuration of the Ka-52 helicopter gunship Alligator. It is meant for patrolling missions, fire support for amphibious operations and anti-amphibious defense. The deck configuration has several features that make it different from the basic one, such as the folding wing adjusted for carrying heavy weapons, and a folding airscrew. Also, it is equipped with a special device for rescuing those in distress at sea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Egypt
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
3
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
4
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’
5
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
6
Russian Foreign Ministry: US strike against Syrian plane is act of aggression
7
Press review: Kiev's 'peaceful reintegration' of Donbass and Mir payment cards' world tour
TOP STORIES
Реклама