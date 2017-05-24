Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting system

Military & Defense
May 24, 15:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new system will enhance the accuracy of the gun’s traversing system and enhance the speed and range of fire, according to the designer

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Read also
Ka-52 helicopter

Production of Ka-52 helicopters to double to meet high export demand

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Space Systems holding company (an affiliate of Roscosmos) will pool efforts with the Helicopters of Russia to develop an advanced artillery targeting system for the Ka-52 helicopter (Alligator), the RSS press service has said.

"The new system will enhance the accuracy of the gun’s traversing system and enhance the speed and range of fire. Research and development to create a system of measuring angular movements of artillery systems in the vertical and horizontal planes will be carried out jointly with the Physical Measurements Research Institution NIIFI (an affiliate of the RSS)," the news release runs.

The NIIFI’s permanent clients are the NPO Saturn, Yakovlev Design Bureau, affiliates of the Sukhoi company, Irkut corporation and others. NIIFI products are used in all latest models of Russian planes and helicopters - Ka-52, Sukhoi-35S, Yakovlev-130, T-50, and Sukhoi Superjet-100.

Read also

Defense Ministry reports on Russian army's 2016 picks

Russia may start Ka-52 attack helicopter deliveries to Egypt in 2nd half of year

Army's contract for Ka-52 'Alligator' helicopters to continue till 2020

Philippines interested in buying small arms, helicopters from Russia

Russian design bureau developing new coaxial helicopter for defense needs

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
We are wide awake, says Russian defense minister about US threat from space
2
Stalin’s grandson passes away at 75
3
Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019
4
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
5
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
6
Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US — spokesperson
7
Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting system
TOP STORIES
Реклама