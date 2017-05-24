Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting system

Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting systemMilitary & Defense May 24, 15:09
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Space Systems holding company (an affiliate of Roscosmos) will pool efforts with the Helicopters of Russia to develop an advanced artillery targeting system for the Ka-52 helicopter (Alligator), the RSS press service has said.
"The new system will enhance the accuracy of the gun’s traversing system and enhance the speed and range of fire. Research and development to create a system of measuring angular movements of artillery systems in the vertical and horizontal planes will be carried out jointly with the Physical Measurements Research Institution NIIFI (an affiliate of the RSS)," the news release runs.
The NIIFI’s permanent clients are the NPO Saturn, Yakovlev Design Bureau, affiliates of the Sukhoi company, Irkut corporation and others. NIIFI products are used in all latest models of Russian planes and helicopters - Ka-52, Sukhoi-35S, Yakovlev-130, T-50, and Sukhoi Superjet-100.