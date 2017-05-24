Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense Ministry reports on Russian army's 2016 picks

Military & Defense
May 24, 11:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s nuclear triad is 60% furnished with modern armaments

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces received 40 precision weapon carriers and 180 long-range cruise missiles in 2016, which helped increase their non-nuclear long-range capabilities by a third, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Read also

Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year

"In the past year alone, units and formations received 40 precision weapon carriers and 180 long-range cruise missiles. This helped increase the Armed Forces’ capabilities for striking enemy targets by a third," Shoigu said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament.

Russia’s long-range ground-based, sea-and airborne non-nuclear containment weapons are arriving for troops at an accelerated pace, he said.

As a whole, Russia’s nuclear triad is 60% furnished with modern armaments, the defense minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, US discuss Syrian conflict in round-the-clock mode — defense minister
2
New radar system enters combat duty in Russia’s Far East
3
State trials of new missiles for S-350 Vityaz air defense systems to be over soon
4
Defense minister: Russia's future airborne radar to detect new generation aircraft
5
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
6
OPEC upgrades Russia’s 2017 oil production outlook
7
Foreign businesses lack state guarantees for their investment in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама