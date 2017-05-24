Defense Ministry reports on Russian army's 2016 picks

Russia, US discuss Syrian conflict in round-the-clock mode — defense ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 11:01
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces received 40 precision weapon carriers and 180 long-range cruise missiles in 2016, which helped increase their non-nuclear long-range capabilities by a third, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"In the past year alone, units and formations received 40 precision weapon carriers and 180 long-range cruise missiles. This helped increase the Armed Forces’ capabilities for striking enemy targets by a third," Shoigu said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament.
Russia’s long-range ground-based, sea-and airborne non-nuclear containment weapons are arriving for troops at an accelerated pace, he said.
As a whole, Russia’s nuclear triad is 60% furnished with modern armaments, the defense minister said.