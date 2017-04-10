Back to Main page
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies

Military & Defense
April 10, 19:13 UTC+3
Russia's Air Defense Forces day is marked on the second Sunday of April
S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
A soldier of the Russian Baltic Fleet's air defence unit during a military training involving S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile at Ashuluk firing range as part of the 2016 Army Games
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
S-300 surface-to-air missile system
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile systems
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile systems
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems at Alabino training range
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
A training exercise by the Russian Baltic Fleet's air defence unit involving Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft systems
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Pantsir-S air defense missile system
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Russia's Air Defense Forces day is marked on the second Sunday of April. The holiday was established in 2006 by a presidential decree. Russia's Defense Ministry recently said that S-400, S-300 and Pantsir systems provide reliable protection for the Russian air group in Syria.

Take a look at Russia’s modern weapons, whose main objective is to protect the country from enemy aircraft and missiles. 

