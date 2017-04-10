Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies

S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile at Ashuluk firing range as part of the 2016 Army Games © Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

Russia's Air Defense Forces day is marked on the second Sunday of April. The holiday was established in 2006 by a presidential decree. Russia's Defense Ministry recently said that S-400, S-300 and Pantsir systems provide reliable protection for the Russian air group in Syria.

Take a look at Russia’s modern weapons, whose main objective is to protect the country from enemy aircraft and missiles.