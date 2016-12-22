Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year

Military & Defense
December 22, 14:09 UTC+3
The ministry expects to receive over 900 tanks and five modernized strategic bombers
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian army will get over 900 tanks and armored vehicles and 170 aircraft in 2017, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s final board meeting.

Read also
Russia’s Aerospace Force to fully renew aircraft by 2026

"The task is to ensure the delivery of 905 tanks and modern armored vehicles, make 170 new and upgraded aircraft operational in the Aerospace Force and naval aviation. To rearm four antiaircraft missile regiments with S-400 systems. To make operational eight surface ships and nine combat boats operational in the Navy, deliver four Bal and Bastion missile complexes to the coastal defense troops. To place three radar stations of high factory readiness on combat duty in Yeniseisk, Orsk and Barnaul," the defense minister said, speaking about the ministry’s plans.

The Russian Aerospace Force is set to receive five modernized strategic bombers in 2017, the defense minister said.

There are plans "to make operational five modernized strategic aviation airborne systems," he added. 

Strategic forces regiments 

Three regiments armed with modern missile systems will assume combat duty in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force in 2017. 

"For the strategic nuclear forces, the task is to put three missile regiments armed with modem missile systems on combat duty in the Strategic Missile Force," the defense minister said.

Read also
A ballistic missile silo (archive)
Russian Strategic Missile Force armed with about 400 ballistic missiles — Defense Ministry

Six regiments armed with Yars ICBMs assumed combat duty in 2015 and another four were put on combat duty in 2016.

The Russian Aerospace Force received almost 250 aircraft in 2015 and the plans for 2016 envisaged the delivery of about 200 planes, including nine modernized strategic bombers. In 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry rearmed five regiments with S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems while 24 warships and vessels and two submarines joined Russia’s Navy. 

Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov said earlier that the Defense Ministry planned to annually purchase about 200 aircraft and helicopters, up to 30 warships, vessels and submarines and also up to 600 pieces of the armor. 

The Russian Defense Ministry intends to reinforce its army groups in the western, southwestern and Arctic areas next year:

"To take measures to reinforce the army groups in the western, southwestern and Arctic strategic areas, to make sure that defense contracts are placed and fulfilled in time." 

Read also

Sukhoi Su-34 plane nicknamed ‘Duckling:’ Russian Aerospace Force’s best bomber
A watershed year for Russia's Sukhoi combat aircraft on the global arms market
New Su-30, Il-38 planes and other top picks of the Russian Navy this year
Defense minister says new military hardware enhances Russia's combat potential

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Navy Russian defense industry
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
3
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
6
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама